Reliance Jio's Add On Packs: Rs 11 Vs Rs 21 Vs Rs 51 Vs Rs 101

Reliance Jio's add on pack in detail:
Reliance Jio offers 400 MB of data for Rs 11. For Rs 21, customers get 1 GB of 4G data. The 3 GB pack is priced at Rs 51, whereas 6 GB of high-speed data costs Rs 101. The validity of these plan is same as of the existing plans which a customer would be using at that time. Customers get free voice calling as a part of these plans. (Also read: Reliance Jio Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Vs Prepaid Plans of Rs. 149, Rs. 198, Rs. 251, Rs. 299)
Reliance Jio has also come up with new postpaid plans starting at Rs 199 per month. Called "JioPostpaid", Reliance Jio's new postpaid plans will be available for subscription from May 15, 2018.
CommentsReliance Jio has introduced a "zero-touch" feature for its Jio Postpaid plans, wherein all postpaid services such as voice, data, SMS and international calling will be pre-activated. (Also Read: JioPostpaid Plan At Rs. 199 Vs Airtel Infinity Postpaid Plan At Rs. 399 Vs Vodafone RED Postpaid Plan At Rs. 399)
Reliance Jio has also announced international calling from 50 paise per minute to Rs. 6 per minute under its new offerings. It also announced MNP or Mobile Number Portability, wherein subscribers of other telecom operators can migrate to Reliance Jio without having to change their existing numbers.