Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Reliance Jio's Add On Packs: Rs 11 Vs Rs 21 Vs Rs 51 Vs Rs 101

Reliance Jio's packs come handy when customers use up the alloted data of their existing plans.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 12, 2018 09:49 IST
Reliance Jio has also come up with new postpaid plans starting at Rs 199 per month

Reliance Jio is offering a host of prepaid recharge plans. Apart from the regular data and voice plans it is also offers add on packs. Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers add on packs priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. These packs come handy when customers use up the allotted data of their existing plans. Since the launch of Jio in September 2016, the telecom sector in country has seen a data war which has compelled other telecom operators to offer discounts and packs at lower rates to attract customers.  (Also Read: Jio Offer On Apple Watch Series 3: JioEverywhereConnect, Priority Delivery, Other Details )

Reliance Jio's add on pack in detail:

Reliance Jio offers 400 MB of data for Rs 11. For Rs 21, customers get 1 GB of 4G data. The 3 GB pack is priced at Rs 51, whereas 6 GB of high-speed data costs Rs 101. The validity of these plan is same as of the existing plans which a customer would be using at that time. Customers get free voice calling as a part of these plans. (Also read: Reliance Jio Rs. 199 Postpaid Plan Vs Prepaid Plans of Rs. 149, Rs. 198, Rs. 251, Rs. 299)

Reliance Jio has also come up with new postpaid plans starting at Rs 199 per month. Called "JioPostpaid", Reliance Jio's new postpaid plans will be available for subscription from May 15, 2018. 

Comments
Reliance Jio has introduced a "zero-touch" feature for its Jio Postpaid plans, wherein all postpaid services such as voice, data, SMS and international calling will be pre-activated. (Also Read: JioPostpaid Plan At Rs. 199 Vs Airtel Infinity Postpaid Plan At Rs. 399 Vs Vodafone RED Postpaid Plan At Rs. 399)

Reliance Jio has also announced international calling from 50 paise per minute to Rs. 6 per minute under its new offerings. It also announced MNP or Mobile Number Portability, wherein subscribers of other telecom operators can migrate to Reliance Jio without having to change their existing numbers.

