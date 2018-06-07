Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Plan Compared Jio's Rs 149 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB per day data for a period of 28 days.

The introduction of Reliance Jio in the telecom market has given refuge to a data war. Other telecom operators are also regularly coming up with new recharge plans in order to maintain their subscriber's base. There are a few plans priced at the same amount being offered by different telecom operators. For example, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio both have a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid pack offers 1.5GB per day data for a period of 28 days. While Airtel's Rs 149 pack offers 1GB per day data for a period of 28 days. Other benefits are also bundled with these plans. (Also read: Airtel Offers Up To 5 GB Data on International Roaming Packs​) Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 offers 42GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days. (Also read: Reliance Jio Offers Long Term Prepaid Recharge Plans: Details Here Airtel's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. Airtel's Rs 149 plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel-airtel.in.