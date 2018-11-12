Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200 Compared

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel offer a variety of prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, the two key telecom players in the country, offer a variety of prepaid and post-paid plans to cater to the needs of various customers. Under the category of sub-Rs 200 bracket, Reliance Jio has four prepaid recharge plans while Airtel has two prepaid packs. All these prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited data and voice calling facilities. The telecom sector has been facing intense competition among key players. While Airtel and Jio continue their data price war, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular have consolidated to create the largest telecom player of the country, Vodafone Idea.

Given below are prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel:

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day.

This prepaid recharge plan of Reliance Jio offers 0.15 GB or gigabytes high-speed data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 0.15 GB. This plan which is valid for only a day, offers a total of 20 short message service (SMS), said Jio. Voice calls are unlimited.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 52

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day.

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack, which is valid for seven days, is 1.05 GB. A total of 70 SMS is offered in this pack. Voice calls are unlimited.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2GB of total data.

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2GB of total data. The pack, which is valid for 28 days, offers 300 SMS. Voice calls are unlimited.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198

This prepaid pack of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed data per day.

This prepaid pack of Jio offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 56 GB. The prepaid recharge plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 100 SMS per day. Voice calls are unlimited.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149

This prepaid pack of Airtel offers 1 GB data per day.

This prepaid pack of Airtel offers 1 GB data per day, which means a total of 28 GB data for a validity period of 28 days, said Airtel. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 100 SMS per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are free and unlimited. However, this plan is for select users only.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 199

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data per day.

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB data per day along with unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, according to airtel.in. A total of 100 local and STD SMS is offered every day. The prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.