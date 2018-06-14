Reliance Jio Vs Bharti Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans From Rs 98 to Rs 509 Compared Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 149 offers 3 GB per day of 4G data and is valid for a period of 28 days.

Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 199 offers 2.4 GB per day data for a period of 28 days.

(Jio will now provide 1.5 GB per day additional 4G data to every Jio user) Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans in detail:



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 98: Under this plan, Jio offers 2 GB of 4G data. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 300 SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 149: Under this plan, Jio offers 3 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 84 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 198: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 98 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 299: Under this plan, Jio offers 4.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 126 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 399: Under this plan, Jio offers 3 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 252 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 448: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 294 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 449: Under this plan, Jio offers 3.5 GB per day of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 318 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's prepaid recharge plans in detail:



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 99: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1 GB of data for a period of 28 days. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 149: Under this plan, Airtel offers 2 GB per day data for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 56 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan. However, this plan is for select users only.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 199: Under this plan, Airtel offers 2.4 GB per day data for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 67.2 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 349: Under this plan, Airtel offers 3 GB per day data for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 84 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 399: Under this plan, Airtel offers 2.4 GB per day data for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 201.6 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 448: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 82 days which adds up to a total of 114.8 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's recharge plan priced at Rs. 509: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1.4 GB per day data for a period of 90 days which adds up to a total of 126 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day are also bundled with this plan.



