Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Idea: Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1GB Per Day Data

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular are currently involved in a data war. These telecom operators keep on coming up with new offerings in order to woo their customers. Currently, telecom incumbents are offering a bunch of prepaid recharge plans that offer unlimited data, voice call benefits and come with a certain validity period. The long term offerings may range from 1GB per day data to 5GB per day data, as mentioned on the websites of the operators. Vodafone and Airtel both have a plan priced at Rs 399 which offers 1GB per day data for 70 days. Idea's Rs 199 plan offers 1GB per day data for 28 days.Currently, Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans start with the offerings of 1.5GB per day data. This means that the starting long term prepaid recharge plans at least offer 1.5GB or more of 4G per day data. Jio's Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 399 prepaid plans offer 1.5GB per day data which comes with different validity periods. Unlimited voice calls and SMSes benefits are bundled with these plans.Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 70 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 70 days.Vodafone's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes benefits are also available with this prepaid plan. The validity of the plan is 70 days.Idea's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 199 offers 28GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this pack. The validity of this plan is 28 days.