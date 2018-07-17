Looking For A Postpaid Plans Under Rs 400? These Are Your Options

Airtel offers unlimited calling and 20 GB 3G/4G data per month under Rs. 399 postpaid plan.

In the competitive Indian telecom sector, operators are coming up with new offers on both, postpaid and prepaid services almost on a daily basis. Customers have a wide range to choose when it comes to prepaid plans but in recent times, operators have also come up with a host of plans and offer a number of benefits on postpaid services, as well. Recently, Bharti Airtel revamped most of its postpaid plans. Last month, Vodafone India also revised most of its postpaid plans.

Here are the cheapest postpaid plans of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea compared:

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling and 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Customers also get subscription of Wynk Music with this plan of Airtel.

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling and 40 GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year. The plan also offers coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Idea's Rs 389 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Idea offers unlimited calling, 20 GB data per month with carry forward facility. Customers also get 3,000 SMSes and 'Nirvana Benefits' along with this plan.