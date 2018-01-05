Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Per Day Data Compared

Prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that offer 2 GB data per day:
Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56 GB for a period of 28 days. Under this offer, subscribers can use 2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits. In addition, Reliance Jio subscribers get access to host of Jio apps such as MyJio, JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, JioMoney, and many more.
Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. This means Airtel is giving 56GB total data in this monthly prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349. According to the website of Airtel, this prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. Subscribers also get free 100 SMSes per day under this prepaid recharge plan.