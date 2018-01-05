Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2GB Per Day Data Compared Jio's latest offering makes it one of the most affordable and cheapest in the category.

Share EMAIL PRINT These prepaid recharge plans come bundled with unlimited voice calling and unlimited roaming calls.

Prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel and Vodafone that offer 2 GB data per day: Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls.

Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56 GB for a period of 28 days. Under this offer, subscribers can use 2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits. In addition, Reliance Jio subscribers get access to host of Jio apps such as MyJio, JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, JioMoney, and many more.



Also read: Jio Vs Vodafone Vs Airtel Vs Idea: Cheapest Unlimited Prepaid Plan With 1GB Data Per Day​

Vodafone Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan





Vodafone's Rs 348 offers 2GB 4G/3G/2G data per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. This means users will get a total of 56 GB of data for the validity period. Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan is available for select circles. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD, roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan





Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. This means Airtel is giving 56GB total data in this monthly prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349. According to the website of Airtel, this prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. Subscribers also get free 100 SMSes per day under this prepaid recharge plan.



Reliance Jio has announced two prepaid recharge plans as part of "Happy New Year 2018" offer. Under these new Jio prepaid recharge plans, subscribers can recharge for Rs 199 or Rs 299 and avail 1.2 GB and 2GB 4G data per day respectively. Jio's latest offering makes it one of the most affordable and cheapest in the category. Airtel has a prepaid recharge plan at Rs 349 that offers 2GB data per day. Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan gives 2GB data per day. These prepaid recharge plans come bundled with unlimited voice calling and unlimited roaming calls.Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited and free high speed data of 56 GB for a period of 28 days. Under this offer, subscribers can use 2GB 4G data per day. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan also gives free and unlimited SMS benefits. In addition, Reliance Jio subscribers get access to host of Jio apps such as MyJio, JioChat, JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic, JioXpressNews, JioMoney, and many more. Vodafone's Rs 348 offers 2GB 4G/3G/2G data per day. This plan is valid for 28 days. This means users will get a total of 56 GB of data for the validity period. Vodafone's Rs 348 prepaid recharge plan is available for select circles. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD, roaming calls with daily capping of 250 minutes. In a week, users can use 1000 calling minutes.Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. This means Airtel is giving 56GB total data in this monthly prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349. According to the website of Airtel, this prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local and STD call benefits along with unlimited roaming incoming, outgoing calls. Subscribers also get free 100 SMSes per day under this prepaid recharge plan.