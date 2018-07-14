Airtel Vs Vodafone Vs Reliance Jio: Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 500 Compared

Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month under Rs. 199 postpaid plan.

Bharti Airtel recently revamped its postpaid plans. It has increased data benefits and added a host of other services to take on rival telecom operators. After offering a number of prepaid recharge plans, telecom companies are now offering postpaid plans at attractive rates with more benefits to woo customers. Last month, Vodafone India also revised its postpaid plans. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation.

Here are the postpaid plans offered by Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone India under Rs. 500:

Airtel postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Wynk Music is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits. Customers also get subscription of Amazon Prime for a year.

Vodafone's postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with data rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Customers also get free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs. 499 every month. Also, red mobile shield benefits are available with this pack.

Reliance Jio's postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.