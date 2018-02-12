Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Recharge Packs With Data Under Rs 500

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs. 500:
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 349This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 105 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 449This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 398This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 448This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 498This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
Comments
Airtel Rs. 169 prepaid recharge planThis Airtel plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered ne 4G handsets and for 14 days on other handsets, according to Airtel's website airtel.in. Local and STD calls are unlimited.
Airtel Rs. 197 prepaid recharge planA total of 500 local and STD minutes on mobile and landline are offered in this prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 27 days, according to airtel.in.
Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge planThis prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free.
Airtel Rs. 179 prepaid recharge planThis Airtel plan offers 1 GB data on all handsets. Local and STD calls and outgoing roaming calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS are offered per day. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge planThis prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day, according to Airtel's website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid recharge planThis Airtel plan offers 1 GB data per day for all handsets. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing on national roaming calls is free while 100 SMS are offered per day. The plan is valid for 70 days.
Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge planThis Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 82 days.
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500