Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Recharge Packs With Data Under Rs 500 Leading telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are fighting over market share.

Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs. 500:



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500 Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19 This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52 This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98 This Jio plan offers total data of Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 349 This Jio plan offers Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 449 This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 398 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 70 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 448 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 84 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 498 This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 91 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299 This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.



Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500 Airtel Rs. 169 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered ne 4G handsets and for 14 days on other handsets, according to Airtel's website airtel.in. Local and STD calls are unlimited. Airtel Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan A total of 500 local and STD minutes on mobile and landline are offered in this prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 27 days, according to airtel.in. Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free. Airtel Rs. 179 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 1 GB data on all handsets. Local and STD calls and outgoing roaming calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS are offered per day. The plan is valid for 28 days. Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5GB 3G/4G data per day, according to Airtel's website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days. Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 1 GB data per day for all handsets. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing on national roaming calls is free while 100 SMS are offered per day. The plan is valid for 70 days. Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 82 days.



Vodafone's prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 500 Vodafone's Rs. 21 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in. Vodafone's Rs. 196 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls within India are also unlimited, said Vodafone on its website. Vodafone's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers Vodafone's Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India, said Vodafone. Vodafone's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 2.5 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered within India, said Vodafone. Vodafone's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data per day for 70 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.

Vodafone's Rs. 458 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 84 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India.



