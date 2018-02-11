Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Best Recharge Plans Under Rs. 300 Leading telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are caught in an extended price war to grab market share.

Reliance Jio has 6 prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300



Here are the prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone under Rs. 300:



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 300



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19

This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is also 0.15 GB. Unlimited voice calls and 20 SMS (short message service) are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for a day only, according to Jio's website, jio.com.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52

This Jio plan offers 0.15 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. Unlimited voice calls and 70 SMS are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is for seven days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98

This Jio plan offers total data of



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149

This Jio plan offers 1.5 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days, according to Jio's website, jio.com.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198

This Jio plan offers 2 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299

This Jio plan offers 3 GB high-speed data per day after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total data offered in this plan is 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and 100 SMS are offered per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days.







Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 300



Airtel Rs. 169 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 1GB 4G/3G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered ne 4G handsets and for 14 days on other handsets, according to Airtel's website airtel.in. Local and STD calls are unlimited.



Airtel Rs. 197 prepaid recharge plan

A total of 500 local and STD minutes on mobile and landline are offered in this prepaid recharge plan with a validity of 27 days, according to airtel.in.



Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4GB of 3G/4G data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are free.



Airtel Rs. 179 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 1 GB data on all handsets. Local and STD calls and outgoing roaming calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS are offered per day. The plan is valid for 28 days.



Vodafone's prepaid recharge plans under Rs. 300



Vodafone's Rs. 21 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.



Vodafone's Rs. 196 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1 GB 3G/4G data for 28 days. Local, STD and roaming voice calls within India are also unlimited, said Vodafone on its website.



Vodafone's Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers



Vodafone's Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Vodafone offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day for 28 days. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are offered along with and 100 SMS per day within India, said Vodafone.



