Cheapest Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Talktime

Vodafone launched a prepaid recharge plan at Rs 198 that also offers 1GB data per day. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is also offering 1GB data per day for 28 days. All these prepaid recharge plans offer unlimited calls (both local and STD) and SMS benefits.
Here's what Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are offering in their cheapest 1GB data per day usage prepaid recharge plans:
Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Jio's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers free high speed data with a cap of 1.2 GB 4G data per day. According to Jio's website, Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives free and unlimited voice calls which include local, STD as well as roaming calls across the country. The plan also gives access to free and unlimited SMSes, along with subscription to premium Jio Apps. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.
Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Airtel's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 3G/4G daily data per day. The prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. This offer is valid in select circles and also includes 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this plan is also 28 days.
Vodafone Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan
Idea Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan is offering 1GB data per day for 28 days along with 100 SMSes per day. Idea's Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan also gives unlimited local and STD calls which include calls on roaming also. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is also 28 days.