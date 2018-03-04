Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Idea Cellular: Cashback Offer On 4G Smartphones Compared

Currently, Jio is offering a cashback offer of up to Rs 2,200 on new 4G smartphones.

In a bid to counter competitors, telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular frequently come up with new offers. Currently, Jio is offering a cashback offer of up to Rs 2,200 on new 4G smartphones. Airtel is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of select Nokia 4G smartphones for its prepaid customers. Idea Cellular is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of new 4G smartphones appearing for the first time on Idea's network.Idea Cellular is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of new 4G smartphones appearing for the first time on Idea's network. Idea's cashback offer is valid till April 30, 2018. Idea's cashback offer on smartphones is available on first recharge of Rs. 199 or above which needs to be done within 30 days of new 4G smartphones latch on Idea Network, said Idea Cellular on it's official website-ideacellular.com. The cashback benefit of Rs. 2,000 will be credited in two installments. The first installment of Rs. 750 will be credited at the end of first 18 months while second installment of Rs. 1,250 will be credited at the end of 36 months. (Read more) Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 cashback for new smartphones coming on Jio's network under its 'Football Offer'. Jio's cashback offer on new smartphones is valid till March 31, 2018, said the company on its official website-jio.com. Jio is offering 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 on first recharge of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 on new smartphones which amounts in total to Rs. 2,200 (Rs. 50 X 44). These vouchers can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198/299 on MyJio app, said Jio on its official website-jio.com. Jio has mentioned a full list of eligible smartphones on it's website which includes select smartphones offered by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax, Huawei, LYF, Nokia, Asus, BlackBerry, Panasonic, LG, Intex, among others. (Read more) Airtel is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 on purchase of select Nokia 4G smartphones for its prepaid customers. According to an announcement by the company, Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 smartphones will come bundled with Airtel's Rs. 169 prepaid recharge plan offering 1GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days. Also, Airtel's Rs 169 prepaid plan will offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 per day free SMSes for the validity period. Airtel's cashback offer will be available in two installments on purchase of these smartphones and using Rs169 recharge plan. Subscribers will have to recharge their SIM cards with a minimum amount of Rs. 3,500 for the first 18 months, after which they will get the first installment of cashback worth Rs. 500. After another recharge of Rs. 3,500 in the period of 19-36 months from the purchase of smartphones, subscribers will get remaining Rs. 1,500 cashback. Nokia 2 is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 6,999, while Nokia 3 is priced at Rs. 9,499.

