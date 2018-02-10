NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 49, Rs 98 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 2GBs of data for 28 days while Airtel's Rs 98 plan gives 1GB of data for 28 days.

February 10, 2018
Both Jio and Airtel are currently offering a slew of prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel have become the biggest competitors in the telecom industry. Both Jio and Airtel are currently offering a slew of prepaid recharge plans which comes at similar price. If we talk of short term prepaid recharge plans, both the telecom biggies' offer prepaid plans priced at Rs 49 and Rs 98 which comes with different data benefits. Jio's Rs 98 plan offers 2GBs of data for 28 days while Airtel's Rs 98 plan gives 1GB of data for 28 days. Jio's Rs 49 plan comes with 1GB data for 28 days and Airtel's Rs 49 plan offer 1GB data for 1 day. 
 

Jio's Rs 49, Rs 98 prepaid plans in detail

 

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49

 
Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days for JioPhone users. After the completion of daily data limit, the internet speed is reduced to 64kbps. Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. This prepaid recharge plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and Jio Money, among others. 50 free SMSes are also available with this plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.
 

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98

 
Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
 

Airtel's Rs 49, Rs 98 prepaid plans in detail

 

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49

 
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 49 offers 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data with a validity of 1 day. This is also an internet prepaid recharge plan of Airtel.

 
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98

 
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 offers 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data with a validity of 28 days. This is an internet prepaid recharge plan of Airtel.

