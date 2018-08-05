Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 399, Rs 448 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio.

In the competitive Indian telecom sector, operators are coming up with new offers almost on a daily basis. Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day to 5 GB data per day, under it various prepaid recharge packs. Similarly, Vodafone India and Airtel have also come up with similar packs. Telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation. Recently, the Department of Telecom (DoT) gave final approval to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Here is a comparison of prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel priced at Rs 399 and Rs 448:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans in detail:

Reliance Jio Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 126 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs. 448 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 168 GB of data with a daily limit of 2 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

Advertisement

Airtel prepaid recharge plans in detail:

Airtel Rs. 399 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Airtel offers 98 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 70 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs. 448 prepaid recharge pack:

Under this pack, Airtel offers 114.8 GB of data with a daily limit of 1.4 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 82 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day.