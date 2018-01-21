Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 399 Prepaid Recharge Plan Compared Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of 4G high speed per day data for a period of 84 days.

Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GB of 3G/4G data.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 in detail



Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB high speed of 4G per day data for a period of 84 days. The total data available under this prepaid recharge plan is 84 GB. After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 in detail





Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GB of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1GB data for 70 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 70 days.







