Jio Vs Airtel: Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 448 Prepaid Plans Compared

The entry of Reliance Jio in telecom market has triggered a data price war. Jio is currently offering a bunch of prepaid recharge plans which come with varied data limits and validity periods. Jio is trying their best to offer more benefits at a lower price, said a statement recently released by Jio. To take on these generous plans of Jio, Airtel is also regularly announcing new plans. Both Jio and Airtel have some prepaid plans which come at the same price. Jio and Airtel have prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 448 which offer different benefits.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 offers 105GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 offers 126GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5GB daily data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers even get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Airtel's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 2.5GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 28 days validity.Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity.Airtel's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 70GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity.