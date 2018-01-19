Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 100

Jio's prepaid plans under Rs 100:
Jio's prepaid priced at Rs 19
Reliance Jio's Rs. 19 sachet pack offers 0.15GB of high speed 4G data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Jio's sachet pack of Rs 19 also offers 20 free SMSes. The validity of this pack is 1 day.
Jio's prepaid priced at Rs 52
Reliance Jio's Rs 52 sachet pack offers 1.05GB of high speed 4G data for the validity period with a daily cap of 0.15GB data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 70 free SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this sachet pack. The validity of this pack is 7 days.
Jio's prepaid priced at Rs 98
Reliance Jio's Rs 98 sachet pack offers 2.1GB of high speed 4G data for the validity period with a daily cap of 0.15GB data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 140 free SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this sachet pack. The validity of this pack is 14 days.
Airtel's prepaid plans under Rs 100:
Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs 59
Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs 93
Airtel's Rs 93 prepaid recharge plan comes with no daily data cap, and has an upper limit of 1GB data for 10 days. It also gives users unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 10 days.