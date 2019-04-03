Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Plans Priced At Rs 399, Rs 448 Compared

Reliance Jio and Airtel both offer recharge packs priced at Rs 399 and Rs 448.

In the competitive telecom sector, operators are offering a wide range of recharge plans for its subscribers. Reliance Jio, currently, provides 1.5 GB data per day to 5 GB data per day, under its various prepaid recharge packs. Some prepaid recharge packs offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, among other operators are also priced at the same value. For example, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel both offer recharge packs priced at Rs 399 and Rs 448. (Also read: Reliance Jio's Prepaid Plans That Offer 1.5 GB/Day Data)

Given below is a comparison of prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel priced at Rs 399 and Rs 448:

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers 126 GBs of 4G data high-speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB, according to the official website of the operator - jio.com. Unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps are also bundled with this pack. The validity period of the plan is 84 days.

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers 168 GBs of 4G data with a daily limit of 2 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps, according to Jio's website.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399

Under this pack, Airtel offers 84 GBs of data with a daily limit of 1 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity period of 84 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day, according to the official website of Airtel - airtel.in.

Airtel prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Under this plan, Airtel offers 123 GBs of 4G data high-speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB, according to the official website of the operator. Unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per benefits are also bundled with this pack. The validity period of the plan is 82 days.

