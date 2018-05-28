Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Prepaid Recharge Plan Priced At Rs 449 Compared Airtel's Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day.

Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB of 4G data per day.



Airtel's Rs 449 recharge pack in detail:



Airtel's Rs. 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data per day, according to the telecom operator's website. The pack is valid for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 140 GBs of data. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 local and STD SMSes.



Reliance Jio's Rs 449 recharge pack in detail:



Rs 449 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB of 4G data per day post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. However, this pack is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 136 GBs of data. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 local and STD SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



and Airtel also offer a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 448.



Under the pack, Airtel offers 1.4 GB of 3G/4G data per day for a period of 82 days. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls along with 100 local and STD SMSes.



For Rs 448, Jio offers 2 GB of 4G data per day post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps which is valid for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls, 100 local and STD SMSes and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.



