Reliance Jio Vs Airtel: Cashback Offers On Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Airtel's 100% cashback offer Rs 399 prepaid plan
Airtel is offering 100 per cent cashback on a prepaid recharge of Rs 399 done via 'My Airtel' app. On every recharge of Rs 399 via app, the telecom operator gives 8 coupons of Rs 50 denomination each (which means Rs 50*8= Rs 400). Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 118GBs of 3G/4G data with a daily cap of 1.4GB data for a period of 84 days. This prepaid recharge plan comes bundled with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Airtel's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers 100 free SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days. (Also read: Airtel's Rs. 149 Prepaid Plan Offers 1GB Per Day Data For 28 Days)
Get back every single rupee you paid. Enjoy 100% cashback of ₹400 on a recharge of ₹399, only on the My Airtel App. Download now: https://t.co/VH2nF2F1dBpic.twitter.com/JMgzPXJER5— airtel India (@airtelindia) May 18, 2018
Jio's 'More than 100% cashback' offer on Rs 398 or above prepaid plans
CommentsJio's 'More than 100% cashback offer' is available only for Jio Prime members. Subscribers can avail a total cashback of up to Rs. 700 in two ways- Jio tariff plan recharge worth Rs. 400 and cashback via partnered digital wallets recharge up to Rs. 300. This raises the total value of the offer to up to Rs. 700 (Rs. 400+Rs. 300). According to jio.com, the company is offering cashback vouchers worth Rs. 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs. 50 on every recharge of Rs. 398 or above. This is credited immediately in customers' accounts and is visible under 'My Vouchers' in MyJio app. This offer is valid till May 31, 2018.
Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 140GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Unlimited local, roaming and national voice calls are also offered with this plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with the pack.