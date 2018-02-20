Jio Vs Airtel: Cashback Offer On Select Smartphones Airtel's cashback offer on Nokia smartphones is available on prepaid recharge plan of Rs 169 while Jio's cashback offer on new 4G smartphones is available on prepaid plan of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Jio's cashback offer on new smartphones is valid till March 31.



Jio's Rs 2,200 cashback offer on smartphones in detail



Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 instant cashback for new smartphones coming on Jio's network. Jio's new offer is part of 'Football Offer'. Jio's cashback offer on new smartphones is valid till March 31, 2018, said the operator on its official website jio.com. Jio is offering 44 vouchers of Rs 50 on first recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 on new smartphones which amounts in total to Rs 2,200 (Rs. 50 X 44). These vouchers can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs 198/299 on MyJio app, said Jio on its official website-jio.com.



which is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after February 15, 2018, noted Jio on its website. Jio has mentioned a full list of eligible smartphones on it's website which includes select smartphones offered by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax, Huawei, LYF, Nokia, Asus, BlackBerry, Panasonic, LG, Intex, among others.





Airtel's Rs 2,000 cashback offer on smartphones in detail



Airtel is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on purchase of select Nokia 4G smartphones for it's prepaid customers. According to an announcement by the company, Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 smartphones will come bundled with Airtel's Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan offering 1GB of 4G per day data for a period of 28 days. Also, Airtel's Rs 169 prepaid plan will offer unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 per day free SMSes for the validity period.



Subscribers will have to recharge their SIM cards with a minimum amount of Rs 3,500 for the first 18 months, after which they will get the first installment of cashback worth Rs 500. After another recharge of Rs 3,500 in the period of 19-36 months from the purchase of smartphones, subscribers will get remaining Rs 1,500 cashback. Nokia 2 is currently available in India at a price of Rs 6,999, while Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 9,499.



