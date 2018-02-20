Jio Vs Airtel: Cashback Offer On Select Smartphones

Jio's Rs 2,200 cashback offer on smartphones in detail
Reliance Jio is offering Rs 2,200 instant cashback for new smartphones coming on Jio's network. Jio's new offer is part of 'Football Offer'. Jio's cashback offer on new smartphones is valid till March 31, 2018, said the operator on its official website jio.com. Jio is offering 44 vouchers of Rs 50 on first recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 on new smartphones which amounts in total to Rs 2,200 (Rs. 50 X 44). These vouchers can be redeemed instantly against subsequent recharges of Rs 198/299 on MyJio app, said Jio on its official website-jio.com.
Jio's 'Football offer' which is applicable for both existing and new Jio customers is valid for all eligible devices, activated on the Jio network for the first time, on or after February 15, 2018, noted Jio on its website. Jio has mentioned a full list of eligible smartphones on it's website which includes select smartphones offered by companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, Micromax, Huawei, LYF, Nokia, Asus, BlackBerry, Panasonic, LG, Intex, among others.
Airtel's Rs 2,000 cashback offer on smartphones in detail
CommentsAirtel's cashback offer will be available in two installments on purchase of these smartphones and using Rs 169 recharge plan.
Subscribers will have to recharge their SIM cards with a minimum amount of Rs 3,500 for the first 18 months, after which they will get the first installment of cashback worth Rs 500. After another recharge of Rs 3,500 in the period of 19-36 months from the purchase of smartphones, subscribers will get remaining Rs 1,500 cashback. Nokia 2 is currently available in India at a price of Rs 6,999, while Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 9,499.