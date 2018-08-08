Airtel Revises Rs 399 Postpaid Plan: Unlimited Calling, Additional Data, Other Details

Last month, the Sunil Mittal-led Airtel had revised majority of its postpaid plans.

Bharti Airtel has revised its postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 to offer additional data. Airtel is offering additional 20 GB data for a year, according to the telecom operator's official website, airtel.in. The Rs 399 postpaid plan by Airtel also offers free local, STD and roaming calls for the billing cycle, among other features. The Airtel plan is comparable with Vodafone India's postpaid plan priced at Rs 399 per month, which offers 40 GB data. Last month, billionaire Sunil Mittal-led Airtel had revised its postpaid plans priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1,199.

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 20 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. It is now offering additional 20 GB data for a year. That is over and above the monthly allotment of 20 GB data offered under this plan previously. Subscription of Wynk Music is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this postpaid pack. The pack also comes with bill guarantee which means that subscribers will get guaranteed lowest bill for usage on postpaid plan. Vodafone is also offering free subscription to Vodafone Play, Amazon Prime for one year and comes with coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 postpaid plan in detail:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.