Reliance Jio Turns Profitable In Less Than 18 Months Of Its Launch

Jio had a subscriber base of over 16 crore as of December 31, 2017. Total wireless data traffic during the quarter stood at 431 crore GB (9.6 GB per subscriber per month) while the total voice traffic during the quarter was 31,113 crore minutes. Jio reported an average revenue per user of Rs 154 (per subscriber) per month.
Commenting on the results, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said: "Jio's strong financial result reflects the fundamental strength of the business, significant efficiencies and right strategic initiatives. Jio has demonstrated that it can sustain its strong financial performance."
The telecom sector has been hit hard by a price war since the entry of Reliance Jio. India's biggest mobile carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly net profit in the December quarter. Net profit of Bharti Airtel fell 39.3 per cent to Rs 306 crore in the quarter ended December 31.
Reliance Industries' profit on a standalone basis, which includes the company's refining, petrochemicals and oil and gas exploration businesses, but primarily excludes retail and telecom operations, stood at Rs 8,454 crore in the quarter ended December 31, up from Rs 8,022 crore a year earlier.
Comments
(With agency inputs)