Reliance Jio Triple Cashback Offer To End In One Week. Details Here

Jio Triple Cashback: Recharge For Rs 399, Get Rs 2,599 Worth Benefits. Details Here
Cashback vouchers: The first cashback offers that are given along with Jio recharge coupons are the cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 on every recharge of Rs 399 and above. These recharges can be redeemed only one at a time against the recharges of Rs 309 and against the data add-on of Rs 91 and above, These recharges are to be made via MyJio app.
Cashback on digital wallet: The cashback offer of Rs 300 is given along with Jio recharge of Rs 399 and above. The offer is valid on four wallets such as Amazon pay, paytm, mobikwik, and phone pe.
Cashback on e-commerce: The cashback offer of Rs 1,899 is also given on the e-commerce websites such as yatra, Ajio.com and Reliance Trends.