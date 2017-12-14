Jio Triple Cashback Offer: Last Day To Avail Benefits Worth Rs 2,599

How to avail benefits worth Rs 2,599 in Jio triple cashback offer

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan that comes with triple cashback is in its last leg. Subscribers willing to avail the benefits of the scheme must hurry up as Jio's Rs 399 recharge prepaid plan is available only till Friday i.e. December 15. Under this offer, Reliance Jio Prime users can avail a triple cashback of up to Rs 2,599 for every recharge of Rs 399 and above. The offer includes 100 per cent cashback vouchers of Rs 400 on every recharge of Rs 399 plan or above.The offers entail cashbacks that can be redeemed in one of the three ways; a) By getting the Jio recharge done, b) By using any of the mobile wallets such as paytm and mobikwik for making purchases at their partner vendors, c) By buying the merchandise at e-commerce portals such as yatra.com and Reliance Trends etc.The cashback vouchers will be visible in the My Vouchers section of MyJio app. However, the vouchers will be credited to users in the form of Rs 50 vouchers, over a period of eight months on the MyJio app.Reliance Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 70 days. According to Jio's website, Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offers 70GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1GB. The data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after a customer exhausts the daily 4G data limit. This offer is valid only for Reliance Jio Prime customers only - pls explain.Apart from this, Reliance Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also gives unlimited local and STD calling, unlimited SMSes, free national roaming and access to a host of Jio apps.It must also be noted that Jio has partnered with leading digital wallet companies like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay and Freecharge to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 300 on every recharge.