Reliance Jio To Use Bharti Airtel's 800 MHz Spectrum In Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai

The aggregate value for the right to use this spectrum is Rs 1,497 crores, said Reliance Jio

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited announced on Tuesday, April 6, that it has entered into an agreement with Bharti Airtel Limited for the acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, as well as Mumbai circles through spectrum trading. This means that Bharti Airtel has transferred the 'right to use' of its 800 MHz spectrum in three circles, viz, Andhra Pradesh (3.75 MHz), Delhi (1.25 MHz), and Mumbai (2.50 MHz) to Reliance Jio. (Also Read: Spectrum Auction Concludes With ₹ 77,815 Crore Bids, Reliance Jio Emerges Top Buyer )

According to a statement released by Reliance Jio, the aggregate value for the right to use this spectrum is Rs 1,497 crores, inclusive of the present value of an associated deferred payment liability of Rs 459 crores, subject to any transaction related adjustments.

With the current trading of right to use spectrum, Reliance Jio will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in the Mumbai circle. It will have 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles. The transaction is subject to requisite statutory and regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, in the Spectrum Auction 2021, Reliance Jio emerged as the top buyer and cornered more than half of the telecom spectrum auctioned by the government, offering around Rs 57,123 crore to consolidate its holding. While telecom giant Bharti Airtel bid Rs 18,699 crore to pick up 355.45 megahertz (MHz) out of the 855.60 MHz of radiofrequency, giving it the 'most formidable' spectrum holding across the country.