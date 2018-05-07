Jio To Offer 1.1 TB Free Data With JioFiber FTTH Broadband Connections For 28 Days

Reliance JioFiber has only launched a preview offer for Jio FTTH

Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Jio is set to offer ultra high speed fiber to the home (FTTH) broadband connections with a maximum of 1.1 terabytes of free data. The data will reportedly be offered at a high speeds of 100 megabits per second (mbps), says a Hindu article . The offering will be made only in the select markets in India. The telecom company is expected to roll out commercial services in the latter part of the year. For the uninitiated, JioFiber connectivity comes directly to the home unlike in the cases where the fiber reaches only till the building while the last mile connectivity is done via traditional cable, reducing the speed and user experience for patches and inferior cable qualities of such patch up.

Reliance Jio Fibre Offering. Five Things To Know

1. Those who are keen to get JioFiber can get Jio Fiber connection by paying an interest free security deposit of Rs 4,500. On paying this sum, the company will install Jio router, which will also be used as a set-top box when the company launches internet protocol television services (IPTV).

2. The initial FTTH plan includes 100 gigabytes (GB) of free data at 100 mbps speed. However, when the data limited is exhausted, the customers can do a top-up of 40 GBs of free data 25 times in a month. This practically means the 1,100 GB of free data is available in a month," a source in the know of the development told The Hindu newspaper.

3. Reliance Jio plans to unveil the service for both households as well as enterprise customers. In the residential segment, it looks forward tp 100 million television households across 30 cities in the country.

4. The current JioFiber offer is currently a preview offer, at least officially. As this is a preview offer, there are no installation charges levied, says the information on Jio.com, but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs.4,500 taken for the ONT device (GigaHub Home Gateway). The preview offer gives ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps

5. Currently JioFiber services are prepaid. The company plans to launch the JioFiber Post-paid in the due course.



