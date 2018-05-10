Jio To Launch Postpaid Services With Unlimited Benefits At Rs 199/ Month JioPostpaid offer: All postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, international calling will be pre-activated in the postpaid plan, Jio said.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said on Thursday that it will launch its postpaid services with unlimited benefits starting at Rs 199 per month, with effect from May 15, 2018. "Jio has also announced highly attractive and customer friendly international calling and international roaming tariffs for all its customers so that they can remain connected wherever they are without worrying about the bill shocks that they have been used to for years," Reliance Jio said in a press release.1 Unlimited India plan starts at Rs 199 per month2 International calling starts at 50 paise per minute3. International roaming at home-like rates:(Starting at Rs 2 - 2 - 2 for Voice - Data - SMS, i.e., Rs 2 per min for voice, Rs 2/MB for data, Rs2/SMS)OR unlimited services starting at Rs 500/day (plus taxes) All postpaid services such as voice, internet, SMS, international calling will be pre-activated in the postpaid plan, Jio said.