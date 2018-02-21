Reliance Jio To Invest Rs 10,000 Crore In Uttar Pradesh Over 3 Years

"Jio's Digital Revolution is here to make the maximum contribution to UP's development revolution," said Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Business | | Updated: February 21, 2018 20:02 IST
"Jio will make available over two crore JioPhones in UP within the next two months," said Mr Ambani.

Lucknow: Reliance Jio will invest another Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani said here on Wednesday.

"Today I am happy to inform this audience that Jio is one of the largest investors in Uttar Pradesh with investments of over Rs 20,000 crore. Jio is providing the highest quality data at the lowest price in the world to over 2 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh," Ambani said while addressing the Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018.

"I have come to Lucknow to assure the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister that Jio's Digital Revolution is here to make the maximum contribution to UP's development revolution," he added.

While talking about affordable handsets, JioPhone, Ambani said: "Jio will make available over two crore JioPhones in UP within the next two months on a priority basis."

He mentioned that Jio has already created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.

"Jio will establish a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution within the campus of a reputed university in Uttar Pradesh," Ambani added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

