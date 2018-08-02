Reliance Jio Sachet Packs Of Rs 19, Rs 52, Rs 98 Explained

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge pack of Rs 98 offers 2 GB data.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio offers a host of prepaid recharge plans ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999. Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge packs offer 1.5 GB per day data to 5 GB per day high-speed data. However, the data offered by Jio on its recharge packs is unlimited, but after consuming the daily prescribed limit, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. So, in such a case, if a customer wants to avail data at high-speed they can avail the facility of sachet packs.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge sachet packs explained in detail:

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge pack of Rs 19: Under this pack, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 20 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for a day and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge pack of Rs 52: Under this pack, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 70 SMSes. The total data offered unders this pack adds up to 1.05 GB. The validity of the pack is for 7 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge pack of Rs 98: Under this pack, Jio offers 2 GB data with unlimited calling and 300 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for 28 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio also offers separate recharge plans for JioPhone users. The three Reliance Jio plans for JioPhones are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.