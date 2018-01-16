Reliance Jio's New 'Sachet' Recharges: Get Extra Data For A Small Price Jio's sachet packs are small value recharge packs that offer some data and come with short validity period.

Jio's sachet pack priced at Rs 19



Reliance Jio's Rs 19 sachet pack offers 0.15GB of high speed 4G data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Jio's sachet pack of Rs 19 also offers 20 free SMSes. The validity of this pack is 1 day.



Jio's sachet pack priced at Rs 52



Reliance Jio's Rs 52 sachet pack offers 1.05GB of high speed 4G data for the validity period with a daily cap of 0.15GB data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 70 free SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this sachet pack. The validity of this pack is 7 days.



Jio's sachet pack priced at Rs 98



Reliance Jio's Rs 98 sachet pack offers 2.1GB of high speed 4G data for the validity period with a daily cap of 0.15GB data, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This pack of Jio comes with free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. 140 free SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this sachet pack. The validity of this pack is 14 days.







