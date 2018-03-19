Reliance Jio's 70% Buyback Offer On Samsung Galaxy S9+: 10 Things To Know

You must recharge a minimum aggregate prepaid recharge value of Rs. 2,500 or above to avail Reliance Jio-Samsung Galaxy 70% buyback offer.

Jio 70% buyback offer is applicable on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB purchased from Reliance Digital stores.

Reliance Jio is offering a 70 per cent buyback offer on the latest smartphone from Samsung - the Galaxy S9+. The phone is available on Reliance Digital, Jio Store, and jio.com. Reliance Digital is currently also offering up to 6000/- cashback at its stores. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ have revolutionary cameras that adapt like the human eye. The cameras, which come with dual aperture, also have an array of features like super slow-mo, AR emoji, real-time translation, etc, said Jio.
Here are 10 things you should know about Reliance Jio's 70% buyback offer on Samsung Galaxy S9+:
  1. Samsung Galaxy S9+ - Jio Buyback Offer - 2018 entitles Jio prepaid subscribers to purchase Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB from any Reliance Digital, physical or online stores (Reliance Digital or Reliance DX Mini/Jio Store or Jio.com) and opt for the buyback scheme that assures 70 per cent buyback value.
  2. The offer is applicable on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB purchased from Reliance Digital stores (Reliance Digital or Reliance DX Mini/Jio Store) including jio.com only during the offer period.
  3. The offer is valid for Samsung Galaxy S9+ purchased from Reliance Digital Store (Reliance Digital or Reliance DX Mini/Jio Store or Jio.com) on or after 16th March, 2018 and activated on the Jio network on or before 15th June 2018 by the eligible subscriber.
  4. The redemption period shall be from 16th March 2019 till 15th June 2019 at Reliance Digital stores (Reliance Digital or Reliance DX Mini/Jio Store) only.
  5. You must enroll for Jio buyback offer by paying enrollment fee of Rs. 500. You must be enrolled to the Jio Prime membership plan.
  6. You need to recharge a minimum aggregate prepaid recharge value of Rs. 2,500 or above within a year from the date of purchase of Samsung Galaxy S9+.
  7. You must use a Jio SIM in SIM Slot 1 (IMEI 1) of Samsung Galaxy S9+.
  8. The offer is applicable for existing Jio as well as new Jio prepaid subscribers but cannot be clubbed together with any other offer of similar nature.
  9. You must be an active Jio subscriber while availing the offer and continue to be an active Jio subscriber while availing the buyback voucher.
  10. If a user switches his Jio number to any other Samsung mobile/tablet or other device manufacturers, this offer will not be applicable.


