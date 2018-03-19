Reliance Jio's 70% Buyback Offer On Samsung Galaxy S9+: 10 Things To Know

Jio 70% buyback offer is applicable on Samsung Galaxy S9+ 256GB purchased from Reliance Digital stores.

Reliance Jio is offering a 70 per cent buyback offer on the latest smartphone from Samsung - the Galaxy S9+. The phone is available on Reliance Digital, Jio Store, and jio.com. Reliance Digital is currently also offering up to 6000/- cashback at its stores. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9+ have revolutionary cameras that adapt like the human eye. The cameras, which come with dual aperture, also have an array of features like super slow-mo, AR emoji, real-time translation, etc, said Jio.