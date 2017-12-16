Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Between Rs 300 And Rs 500 Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 309, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 offer 1 GB of high speed data per day for a validity period ranging from 49 to 91 days.

Reliance Jio , the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, offers 1GB or gigabyte of data, along with unlimited voice calls, in four of its prepaid recharge plans. Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 309, Rs 399, Rs 459 and Rs 499 offer 1 GB of high speed data per day for a validity period ranging from 49 to 91 days, according to its website - jio.com. After the subscriber exhausts the daily limit on high speed data, a speed of 64 Kbps is applicable for the remaining validity period in each of these plans, according to Jio's website. Reliance Jio, which has taken the sector by a storm with its aggressive pricing of high speed data, has forced rival telecom operators to revise their plans.Reliance Jio offers 49 GBs of data at 4G speed for a validity period of 49 days under a recharge pack priced at Rs. 309. The data at 4G speed under this pack comes with a daily limit of 1 GB, according to the Jio website. Jio's Rs. 309 recharge pack includes unlimited local/STD/ roaming SMSes.Reliance Jio's recharge plan priced at Rs. 399 comes with 70 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. A daily 4G data limit of 1 GB is applicable on this pack. Besides, subscribers also get unlimited local/STD/roaming SMSes across all operators for the validity period, according to Jio's website.At Rs. 459, Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack that comes with 84 GBs of data at 4G speed for a validity period of 84 days, with a daily limit of 1GB. This plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers high speed data of 91 GBs for a validity period of 91 days with a daily 4G speed data limit of 1 GB. The recharge pack of Rs. 499 includes unlimited local/STD/roaming SMSes for the validity period of 91 days, according to the Jio website.