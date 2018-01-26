Jio's New Offer: Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498 Prepaid Plans Now Give 2GB Per Day Data Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data.

In a major push today, Reliance Jio revamped most of its existing prepaid recharge plans. Jio's new offerings are a part of 'Republic Day offer', a statement released by the company said. Jio's new prepaid recharge plans are now priced at Rs 148, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, among others. Jio's Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 prepaid plans now offer 2GB per day data. These prepaid recharge plans come with different validity periods.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198 offers 56GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 28 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398 offers 140GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 70 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 168GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 84 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448 offers 182GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 2GB per day data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps and 100 free SMSes with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 91 days.