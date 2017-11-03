Reliance Jio Recharge Plans: Rs 399, Rs 309 V/s Airtel's Rs 349 Offer The aggressive tariffs from Jio have made the telecom sector fiercely competitive

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan

the Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, this Jio plan offers 70 GB of high speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed is reduced to 64 Kbps after the exhaustion of the daily limit, according to Jio's website. Jio offers unlimited voice calls and SMSes in this pack.



Reliance Jio's Rs 309 plan

This recharge pack by Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMSes are unlimited.



Jio's Rs 399 plan v/s Airtel's Rs 349 plan

Market leader Bharti Airtel is offering a 28 GB data in in a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 349. The daily usage limit is 1GB data per day. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls facility for a period of 28 days, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in.



Reliance Jio, which has recently revamped its tariffs and data plans, offers attractive plans for customers. The aggressive tariffs from Jio have made the telecom sector fiercely competitive. Key industry players keep rolling out data offers to retain and woo customers. Global brokerage Credit Suisse said that the new tariffs of Jio are still 65 per cent lower than what an average smartphone customer was paying before its launch, reported news agency Press Trust of India. Incumbent telecom operators are thus leaving no stone unturned to retain and attract customers. Apart from attractive data offers, Reliance Jio also announced a 70 per cent buyback offer for buyers of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. To avail the offer, Jio customers have to recharge with Rs. 799 pack every month.