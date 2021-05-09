Jio Offers 2GB/Day Plan Starting At Rs 249. Check Jio Recharge Packs Here

Jio offerssix recharge plans which offer 2 GB/day high speed internet data.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio, offers 2GB per day mobile recharge plans starting at Rs 249 for validity period of 28 days. Currently, Jio offers six recharge plans which offer 2 GB/day high speed internet data along with free voice calls, SMSes and subscription to Jio mobile applications and OTT applications like Disney+ Hotstar. Promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Jio, has disrupted the Indian telecom sector by launching aggressively priced recharge plans which offer a combination of cheap high speed internet data, free calls and subscription to OTT applications, analysts said.

Reliance Jio 2GB/Day Recharge Plans: Benefits, free calls, internet speed, mobile application subscription and other details here:

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Super Value Plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 249 super value recharge plan offers 2GB per day high speed internet data along with free voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 28 days. Apart from internet and voice calls Jio also offers subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 444 recharge plan offers 2GB per day high speed internet data along with free voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 56 days. Apart from internet and voice calls Jio also offers subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio's Rs 599 Recharge Plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 599 recharge plan offers 2GB per day high speed internet data along with free voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 84 days. Apart from internet and voice calls Jio also offers subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,399 recharge plan offers 2GB per day high speed internet data along with free voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 365 days. Apart from internet and voice calls Jio also offers subscription to JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud.

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,599 Recharge Plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,599 recharge plan offers 2GB per day high speed internet data along with free voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for a period of 365 days. Apart from internet and voice calls Jio also offers subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV, Jio Cinema, JioSecurity, JioNews and JioCloud.