Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Plans: Internet Data, Prices, Validity Other Details Here

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, offers a whole host of recharge plans which offer high speed internet data along with free calling on Jio network and 100 SMSes per day. The Mukesh Ambani-controlled telecom company has been aggressively gaining market share since it launched its commercial operations in September 2016. According to a report by Bernstein Jio's subscriber base is expected to cross 50 crore by financial year 2023. Among many recharge plans Jio offers its 1.5 GB per day recharge pack is priced between Rs 199 and Rs 2,121 withe varied validity periods. (Also Read: Reliance Industries Sold Over 25% Stake In Jio For Rs. 1.18 Lakh Crore Through These 12 Deals)

Jio recharge packs: Here are details Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day data plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 199 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 1,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 56 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 2,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 555 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 3,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,121 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 365 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 12,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.