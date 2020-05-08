Reliance Jio Launches New Work From Home Recharge Plans. Details Here

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,399 recharge plan offers 2 GB of high speed internet data for validity of 365 days.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, has launched 'New work-From-Home plans'. The new recharge plans launched by Reliance Jio offer 33 per cent more value over competition's annual Rs 2,399 plan, Reliance Jio said in a press release. The plans will make work-from- easy with affordable 2GB per day plans that costs effectively Rs 200 per month only, Reliance Jio added. The validity of new recharge plans launched by Reliance Jio is for one year. (Also Read: Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Plans: Validity, Prices, Other Benefits Here)

Here are details of new recharge plans launched by Reliance Jio:

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan:

The Reliance Jio's Rs 2,399 recharge plan offers 2 GB of high speed internet data for validity of 365 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and SMSes.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 Recharge Plan:

The Reliance Jio's Rs 2,121 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB of high speed internet data for validity of 365 days. The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and SMSes.

Reliance Jio has also launched new add-on data packs.

Reliance Jio Rs 151 add-on pack:

Jio's Rs 151 add-on Work-From-Home pack offers 30 GB of internet data with no daily limits on usage.

Reliance Jio Rs 201 add-on pack:

Jio's Rs 201 add-on Work-From-Home pack offers 40 GB of internet data with no daily limits on usage.

Reliance Jio Rs 251 add-on pack:

Jio's Rs 251 add-on Work-From-Home pack offers 50 GB of internet data with no daily limits on usage.