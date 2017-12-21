How Reliance Jio Recharge Packs From Rs 19 To Rs 9,999 Compare Reliance Jio's recharge packs - priced from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999 - come with up to 750 GBs of high speed data over a validity period ranging from one day to 360 days, according to the telecom company's website.

Here's how Jio's recharge packs from Rs 19 to Rs 9,999 compare with each other: Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs priced below Rs 100

Reliance Jio currently offers three recharge packs priced under Rs 100. Data of 0.15 GB can be used per day at high speed under the recharge packs priced from Rs 52 to Rs 149, followed by a speed of 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. Jio Rs 19 recharge

At Rs 19, Reliance Jio offers high speed (4G) data of 0.15 GB with a validity period of one day, according to the telecom company's website. Jio Rs 52 recharge

At Rs 52, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 1.05 GBs with a validity period of seven days, according to the Jio website. Jio Rs 98 recharge

Jio offers high speed data of 2.1 GBs for a validity period of 14 days under its recharge pack priced at Rs 98, it noted. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs priced between Rs 100 and Rs 500

Jio Rs 149 recharge

Reliance Jio offers 4.2 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 28 days in a recharge pack of Rs 149, according to its website.

Reliance Jio, part of conglomerate Reliance Industries, currently offers four recharge packs priced between Rs 300 and Rs 500, according to its website. Data at 4G speed under Reliance Jio's recharge packs of Jio Rs 309 recharge

At Rs 309, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 49 GBs for a validity period of 49 days. Jio Rs 399 recharge

Reliance Jio offers 70 GBs of 4G speed data for a validity period of 70 days under its recharge pack of Rs 399, according to the telecom company's website. Jio Rs 459 recharge

Jio offers 4G speed data of 84 GBs for a validity period of 84 days under its recharge pack of Rs 459. Jio Rs 499 recharge

Reliance Jio offers high speed (4G) data of 91 GBs with a validity period of 91 days under its recharge pack at Rs 499, according to the website.



Above Rs 500, Reliance Jio offers six recharge packs at present - priced at Rs 509, Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999, according to the Jio website.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 Jio Rs 509 recharge

Reliance Jio offers 98 GBs of mobile data at 4G speed for a validity period of 49 days, according to its website. A daily limit of 2 GBs is applicable, followed by data at 64 Kbps, Jio mentions on its website. Jio Rs 799 recharge

At Rs 799, Reliance Jio offers 84 GBs of 4G speed data for a validity period of 28 days. High speed data comes with a daily limit of 3 GBs under the Rs 799 pack, followed by 64 Kbps, according to Jio. Jio Rs 999 recharge

In a recharge pack priced at Rs 999, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 60 GBs for a validity period of 90 days. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge packs above Rs 1,000

Jio Rs 1,999 recharge

At Rs 1,999, Jio offers high speed data of 125 GBs with a validity period of 180 days, according to its website. Jio Rs 4,999 recharge

In a recharge pack priced at Rs 4,999, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 350 GBs with a validity period of 360 days, according to its website. Jio Rs 9,999 recharge

Under a recharge pack of Rs 9,999, Jio offers high speed (4G) data of 750 GBs for a validity period of 360 days, according to its website.



