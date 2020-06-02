Reliance Jio Offers Benefits Across Platforms Over Rs 249 Recharge

Jio offers discount coupons for recharge of Rs 249 or more

Reliance Jio in partnership with Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear and Ajio has launched a scheme called ‘4X Benefits offer' under which users can get discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline) and footwear on recharging during the month of June. Under the offer, upon recharging for Rs 249 or more, users will get discount coupons that can be redeemed for buying products of the above mentioned brands. The coupons will be credited in the coupons section of the MyJio app of the users. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users.

Users on an existing active plan too can also avail the benefits of the offer by opting for an eligible recharge. The new recharge will work like an advance recharge and be queued in the ‘My Plans' section of MyJio app and can be used after the expiry of the current recharge validity.