All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio's 2GB/Day Recharge Plans

Jio's recharge plans are bundled with limited minutes for calling from Jio to non-Jio network.

Reliance Jio Infoscomm, which offers its telecom services under the brand name Jio, is offering 2GB/day recharge plans among other recharge packs which the company offers. Reliance Jio currently offers four different recharge plans for usage of high speed internet data, its mobile applications and unlimited calls on the Jio network. Jio's recharge plans are bundled with limited minutes for calling from Jio to non-Jio network. Reliance Jio, started by billionaire Mukesh Ambani in 2016, caused a disruption in the telecom industry by launching free mobile calls and usage of high seed 4G mobile data.

Here are details of price, validity, recharge plans for Reliance Jio's 2GB/day recharge plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 249 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 249 recharge plan offers 2 GB high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 1,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 444 recharge plan offers 2 GB high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 56 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 2,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 599 recharge plan offers 2 GB high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 84 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 3,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 2,399 recharge plan offers 2 GB high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 365 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 12,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 recharge plan:

Jio's Rs 2,599 recharge plan offers 2 GB high speed mobile data per day for a validity period of 365 days. Along with high speed mobile data, Jio offers unlimited calls on Jio network and 12,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio network. The plan comes with 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio applications and Disney Hotstar.