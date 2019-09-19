Jio Offers 1.5-5 GB Per Day Data Plans Starting From Rs 149, Details Here

Jio plans: Under Jio's Rs 398 plan subscribers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days.

Reliance Jio Infocomm which offers wireless telecom services under the brand name Jio is offering recharge plans for usage of high speed internet and voice calls starting at Rs 149. Jio is offering recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB/day, 2GB/day, 3GB/day, 4GB/day and 5GB/day of internet data. Reliance Jio's recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of data per day starts at Rs. 149 and for usage of 5 GB of data per day, the recharge plan is priced at Rs. 799, Reliance Jio noted on its website jio.com. Meanwhile, Jio has also rolled out its broadband services in 1,600 cities in India. Known as JioFiber, the fixed-line based broadband service, offers home internet, cable TV service and fixed landlines among other services.

Here are details of Reliance Jio's recharge plans, data benefits, validity for usage of 1.5 GB-5 GB of data per day:

Reliance Jio 5 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan:

Rs 799 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 799 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 4 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan:

Rs 509 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 509 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 4 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 3 GB/Day Data Recharge Plan:

Rs 299 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 299 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 3 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 2 GB/Day Data Recharge Plans:

Jio Rs 198 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 198 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 398 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 398 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 448 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 448 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 498 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 498 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 2 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Plans:

Jio Rs 149 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 349 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 349 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 70 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 399 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 449 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 449 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 91 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

Jio Rs 1,699 recharge plan: Under Jio's Rs 1,699 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data for a period of 365 days. The pack also offers unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio's mobile applications.

