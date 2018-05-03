Reliance Jio Latest 4G Plans With 28 Days Validity: Here Are Your Recharge Options In its recharge packs priced from Rs 49 to Rs 799, Reliance Jio offers data ranging from 1 GB or gigabyte to 140 GBs.

Reliance Jio currently offers a range of prepaid recharge packs with a validity period of one month (28 days). In its recharge packs priced from Rs 49 to Rs 799, Reliance Jio offers data ranging from 1 GB or gigabyte to 140 GBs. This mobile data is in "high speed", according to Reliance Jio's website. While voice calls - including local, STD and roaming calls - are free across all the recharge packs, the vouchers also come with complimentary subscription to Reliance Jio apps, according to the telecom company. As the latest entrant in the telecom sector, Reliance Jio has disrupted the market by introducing aggressively-priced data packs, say analysts. In the recharge packs priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 509 and Rs 799, after a subscriber exhausts the respective high speed data limit (from 1.5 GB per day to 5 GB per day) during the validity period, data continues at 64 kbps speed, according to the Reliance Jio website.At Rs 98, Reliance Jio offers a total of 2 GBs of mobile data for the validity period of 28 days. Benefits include 300 SMSes, according to the Jio website.Reliance Jio offers 42 GBs of high speed mobile data with a daily limit of 1.5 GB. The recharge pack includes 100 SMSes per day, according to Reliance Jio.In a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 198, Reliance Jio offers 56 GBs of high speed data, with a daily limit of 2 GBs. Benefits include 100 SMSes per day for the entire validity period of 28 days.At Rs 299, Reliance Jio offers 84 GBs of high speed data to its prepaid subscribers for the validity period of 28 days. This data comes with a daily limit of 3 GBs. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day with this pack.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 509, Reliance Jio offers 112 GBs of high speed mobile daya with a daily limit of 4 GBs for the entire validity period. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day, according to the Reliance Jio website.At Rs 799, Reliance Jio offers a recharge pack that comes with 140 GBs of high speed data. This data comes with a daily limit of 5 GBs and the pack includes 100 SMSes per day, according to Reliance Jio.At Rs 49, Reliance Jio offers a total of 1 GB of mobile data at high speed to JioPhone users. Reliance Jio had in July 2017 launched JioPhone, a 4G-enabled feature phone. The recharge pack includes 50 SMSes, according to the Jio website. Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 153, the telecom company offers 42 GBs of high speed data with a daily limit of 1.5 GBs, according to Reliance Jio. This plan includes 100 SMSes per day. Both the recharge packs at Rs 49 and Rs 153 are for JioPhone, according to the Jio website.Meanwhile, Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, in April reported its second straight quarterly net profit since its launch nearly two years ago. Reliance Jio Infocomm reported a net profit of Rs. 510 crore for the January-March quarter.