All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB/Day Data Plans

New tariffs announced by Jio are 40% higher than the previous prepaid recharge plans.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, increased tariffs of its mobile offerings last month. The new tariffs announced by Jio are 40 per cent higher than the previous prepaid recharge plans but offer 300 per cent more benefits, Reliance Jio said in a press release. Reliance Jio's new recharge plan for using 1.5 GB high speed internet data per day now starts at Rs 199 for validity of 28 days which was earlier priced at Rs 149. Reliance Jio added over 91 lakh new subscribers in October, taking its total subscriber base to 36.43 crore, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Here are details of high speed internet data, recharge plans, recharge prices, validity and other benefits being offered by Reliance Jio under new 1.5 GB/day data plans:

Reliance Jio offers four different recharge plans for usage of 1.5 GB of data per day the details of these recharge plans are as under:

Reliance Jio Rs 199 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 199 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 1,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 56 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 2,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 555 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of data per day for a period of 84 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 3,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 recharge plan:

Under Reliance Jio's Rs 2,020 recharge plan, Jio subscribers get 1.5 GB of internet data per day for a period of 365 days. The pack also offers unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 12,000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls, unlimited SMSes (100 per day) and complimentary subscription to Jio mobile applications.