Reliance Jio's Net Profit Leaps To Rs 3,489 Crore In December Quarter

Average revenue per user rose to ₹151 per subscriber per month.

Reliance Industries' telecommunications subsidiary Reliance Jio's clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹ 3,489 crore, a of 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, in the December (Q3) quarter. The telecom company recorded a net profit of ₹2,844 crore during the September quarter. In the quarter-over-quarter terms, Jio's profit was Rs 1,350 crore.

During the December quarter of FY21, the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹151 per subscriber per month from ₹145 in the previous quarter. Reliance Jio's total customer base was 410.8 million as on December 31, 2020.

Total revenue, including access revenues for the quarter, was Rs 22,858 crore — up 5.3 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter clocked Rs 8,483 crore — up 6.4 per cent quarter-over-quarter. EBITDA margin came at 37.1 per cent

During the December quarter, Jio Platforms raised 33,737 crore by issuing equity shares to Google International LLC.