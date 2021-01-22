Reliance Jio's Net Profit Leaps To Rs 3,489 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Jio's total customer base was 410.8 million as on December 31, 2020

Average revenue per user rose to ₹151 per subscriber per month.

Reliance Industries' telecommunications subsidiary Reliance Jio's clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹ 3,489 crore, a of 15.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, in the December (Q3) quarter. The telecom company recorded a net profit of ₹2,844 crore during the September quarter. In the quarter-over-quarter terms, Jio's profit was Rs 1,350 crore.

During the December quarter of FY21, the average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to ₹151 per subscriber per month from ₹145 in the previous quarter. Reliance Jio's total customer base was 410.8 million as on December 31, 2020.

Total revenue, including access revenues for the quarter, was Rs 22,858 crore — up 5.3 percent quarter-over-quarter.

Earnings before earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter clocked Rs 8,483 crore — up 6.4 per cent quarter-over-quarter. EBITDA margin came at 37.1 per cent

During the December quarter, Jio Platforms raised 33,737 crore by issuing equity shares to Google International LLC.

