Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 400 Explained

Details of Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 400:
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB data per day at high speed, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio on its website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for a day. Twenty SMSes (short message service) are bundled along with this prepaid recharge plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. While the plan is valid for seven days, 70 SMS are also offered free in this plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52
(Jio's Rs. 19, Rs. 52 and Rs. 98 prepaid recharge plans are offered as Jio sachet packs)
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2.1GB. The plan comes bundled with 140 SMS and a validity of 14 days, according to Jio's website.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98
This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198
This Jio pack offers 1.5GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 42GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day are offered in this plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299
(Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299 offers 2GB data per day.)
Comments
This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps like in other Jio plans. The total data offered is 70 GB for a validity period of 70 days. Hundred SMS are offered per day in this prepaid recharge plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 349
(The above three packs of Jio offer 1GB data per day.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 398
(Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398 offers 1.5 GB data per day.)
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day. After consumption of the daily 4G data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total 4G data offered in this plan is 105 GB for 70 days. A total of 100 SMS are offered per day with this pack.