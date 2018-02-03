Jio's Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100: Rs 19, Rs 52, Rs 98 Packs Compared

Jio's prepaid recharge plan under Rs 100:
Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 19
Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 19 offers 0.15GB of 4G high speed data for one day. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 20 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 1 day.
Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 52
Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 52 offers 1.05GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 7 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 70 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 7 days.
Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98
Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan also gives 300 free SMSes. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Comments