Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans That Offer 2GB, 3GB Data Per Day



Here are two of the prepaid recharge plans by Reliance Jio that come with more than 1 GB of data per day:

Reliance Jio, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, is going big on prepaid recharge plans. Many of Jio's prepaid recharges offer 2 GBs or 3 GBs of high speed mobile data per day, according to its website - jio.com. Prices and validity periods vary accordingly. The many recharge options from Jio are aimed to cater to varying needs of different customers. This way, the telecom company has also upped the competition quotient in the telecom sector. Ever since Reliance Jio started flooding the market with aggressively priced high speed data, many other telecom companies have revised their data tariffs and announced new plans for their customers.Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 509The daily high-speed data usage limit in this Jio prepaid recharge plan is 2 GBs. After a user consumes this limit, data speed reduces to 64 Kbps, according to the Jio website. The maximum high speed data available in this recharge pack is 98 GBs. Like all Jio prepaid recharge plans, this pack also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to all operators free of cost. Local, STD and roaming SMS (short message service) across all operators are unlimited, according to the Jio website. This recharge pack is valid for 49 days.Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 799The daily high speed data limit offered in this Jio prepaid recharge plan is 3 GBs. After a user consumes this limit, data speed reduces to 64 Kbps. The maximum data available at high speed in this recharge pack is 84 GBs. This pack also offers unlimited and free local, STD and roaming calls to all operators. Local, STD and roaming SMS across all operators are unlimited. This recharge pack is valid for 28 days, according to Jio.