Four Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans That Do Not Have Daily Data Limits

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant of the telecom industry, is offering four prepaid recharge plans which do not have daily data usage limits. This means that the total data benefits that these prepaid recharge plans of Jio offer, are at high speed. Jio's prepaid recharge plans worth Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9999, offer huge data benefits at high speed. Voice calls across these four prepaid recharge plans are free and unlimited as with other Jio plans.(Total data benefits that these four prepaid recharge plans of Jio offer, are at high speed.)This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 60 GB or gigabytes of high-speed data. This plan is valid for 90 days. Local, STD and roaming calls across all operators are free and unlimited. Local, STD and roaming SMSes (short message service) across all operators are also free and unlimited.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 125 GB of high-speed data. This plan is valid for 180 days. Local, STD and roaming calls across all operators are free and unlimited. Local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators are also free and unlimited.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 350 GB of high-speed data. This plan is valid for 360 days. Local, STD and roaming calls across all operators are free and unlimited. Local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators are also free and unlimited.This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 750 GB of high-speed data. This plan is valid for 360 days. Local, STD and roaming calls across all operators are free and unlimited. Local, STD and roaming SMSes across all operators are also free and unlimited.