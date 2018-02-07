Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 49 Vs Rs 98 Vs Rs 101 Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plans at Rs 49 and Rs 98 are among the cheapest in the industry.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Reliance Jio has been lately revamping its prepaid recharge plans.

Here are the details of Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 49, Rs 98, Rs 101:

Reliance Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan (Reliance Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers 1 GB of data at high-speed.)

This Jio plan offers

Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan (Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers total data of 2 GB.) (Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan offers total data of 2 GB.)

This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.

Reliance Jio's Rs 101 prepaid recharge plan - add-on pack (Reliance Jio's Rs 101 prepaid recharge plan offers 6 GB data at high-speed.) (Reliance Jio's Rs 101 prepaid recharge plan offers 6 GB data at high-speed.)

This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers



Reliance Jio, backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been lately revamping its prepaid recharge plans. Reliance Jio has added several new prepaid recharge plans and has also upgraded its existing prepaid recharge plans to offer more high-speed 4G data to users at the same rates. Some prepaid plans have been exclusively launched for users of JioPhone, the 4G feature phone of the company. Jio's prepaid recharge plans at Rs 49 and Rs 98 are among the cheapest in the industry. In fact, the Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan offers a whopping 1GB data at just Rs 49. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 101 offers a massive 6 GB high-speed data.This Jio plan offers 1 GB of data at high-speed. After the usage of 1GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS (short message service) offered are 50, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, it is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 6 GB data at high-speed, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to Jio's website. It is valid according to a customer's existing plan's validity.