Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 49 Vs Rs 98 Vs Rs 101

Here are the details of Jio's prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 49, Rs 98, Rs 101:
Reliance Jio's Rs 49 prepaid recharge plan
This Jio plan offers 1 GB of data at high-speed. After the usage of 1GB data, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS (short message service) offered are 50, according to Jio's website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, it is exclusively meant for JioPhone users only.
Reliance Jio's Rs 98 prepaid recharge plan
This Jio plan offers total data of 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited and SMS offered are 300, according to jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days. However, initially it was valid for only 14 days.
Reliance Jio's Rs 101 prepaid recharge plan - add-on pack
This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 6 GB data at high-speed, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to Jio's website. It is valid according to a customer's existing plan's validity.
